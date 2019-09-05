Between the Covers – September 4

2019 Summer Reading Program

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The end of the summer program brings with it the announcement of the winners of the tablets and candy jars!! Thank you to the Rotary Club of Wawa, Wesdome, Hawk Air, Allemano & Fitzgerald, Wawa Fishing Derby, Northern Lights Motel, Northern Lights Ford, Davidson Fuels, Body Lines by Crack, Kinniwabi Pines, Provost Contracting, The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429, North of 17, Young’s General Store, Canadian Tire, Brookfield Renewable, Home Building Centre and Tim Hortons for your generous donations. We were able to purchase 4 tablets one for each age and language group and all of the participating children left with a prize at the Summer’s End Pizza Party. The lucky winners are Elianna, Evelyn, Logan and Leigha! The winners of the Candy Jars are Sylvain and Megan! Congratulations to all of the lucky winners and we thank all of the children, parents and caregivers for your participation in the Wawa Public Library TD Summer Reading Club!

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “A Justified Murder” by Jude Deveraux, “The Fifth Doctrine” by Karen Robards and “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purnell. Come on in and check it out!!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER ARE; “Promise Me” by Harlan Coben, “The Rome Affair” by Karen Swan, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and this week’s feature is “Map of the Heart” by Susan Wiggs.

(from book jacket) An accomplished photographer, widow, and mother, Camille Palmer is content with the blessings she’s enjoyed. When her ageing father asks her to go with him to his native France, she has no idea that shes embarking on an adventure that will shake her complacency and utterly transform her.

Returning to the place of his youth sparks unexpected memories—recollections that will lead Camille, her father, and her daughter, Julie, who has accompanied them, back to the dark, terrifying days of the Second World War, where they will uncover their family’s surprising history.

BOARD MEETING: The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 5:00 pm. All are welcome to attend!

COLLECTION OF BOOKS: Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection!

CNIB: For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books.

SERVICES: The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. For more information call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or stop in at 40 Broadway Avenue.

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books! What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!