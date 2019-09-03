OPP Investigating Disappearance of James Money – UPDATE

Sep 3, 2019 @ 11:49 – On August 29, 2019, members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment Crime Unit and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) arrested a male in relation to the disappearance of James (Jimmy) MONEY.

In May of 2019, members the OPP learned that James (Jimmy) Lee MONEY, a 62-year-old male, had not been heard from since the late summer of 2018.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, Shawn COTE, 34 years of age, of Elliot Lake, Ontario was arrested in Vancouver, British Columbia, and charged with:

Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Indignity to Dead Body, contrary to section 182(b) of the CC.

Today, the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice for a video bail hearing in Sault Ste. Marie.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of Detective Inspector Laura Houliston, of the OPP CIB.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Jun 14, 2019 @ 08:02 – On May 28, 2019, members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment learned that James (Jimmy) Lee MONEY, a 62-year-old male, had not been heard from since the fall of 2018.

He is described as white, approximately 5′ 9″ tall, slim build, 130 pounds, short brown/grey hair and balding, and blue eyes.

Police investigation has revealed that MONEY disappeared in late summer or early fall of 2018.

The OPP is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and foul play cannot be ruled out.

Members of the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit along with North East Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS), OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine (K9), under the direction of Detective Inspector Laura Houliston, of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is on-going and further information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information or who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.