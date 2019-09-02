Rock Island Lodge House Concert & Dinner with Mary Fraser

Mary trained in classical violin for the first decade and a half of her life, but has now moved into traditional music, she’s travelled to many places with rich fiddle traditions, immersing in the tunes and styles of Ireland, Scotland, Appalachia and New England. Mary says “I love the fun of ragtime tunes and sappy waltzes from the 20s, as well as haunting Kentucky tunes, strathspeys from the rocky ledges of northern Scotland, and slippery jigs from West coast Ireland.”

She has also developed a ‘crankie’ habit! They’re super fun to make and perform. Want to know what a crankie is? Come on out Wednesday and find out.

Menu

Baguette with a spinach and artichoke dip, fresh garden salad. The main course is Jambalaya with seasonal roasted veggies, topped off with a piece of Banoffee pie.

Please note that special dietary requests can be accommodated with advance notice.

Dinner: 6 pm, $25/person.

Concert: 7:30 pm $15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.

Call 856-2939 and reserve your seat for dinner and the concert, or just the concert.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!