Sudbury OPP investigate collision on Highway 144 – UPDATE

Sep 1, 2019 @ 08:12 – On August 20, 2019 at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Cartier Fire Department and Ornge Air Ambulance responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 144 at Crab Lake, Cartier Township, Ontario.

Investigation revealed the northbound pick-up truck drove off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck a very large rock along the edge of the road.

The driver, and lone occupant, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On August 23, 2019, the driver, Wayne SMITH, age 63, from Garson succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of an OPP Collision Reconstructionist

under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

The OPP is looking for witnesses to this collision. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to contact the Sudbury OPP at: (705) 564-6900 or toll free at: 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 and you will not be required to testify in court.

