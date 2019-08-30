OPP Launch Distracted Driving Campaign for Labour Day Long Weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be focusing on Distracted Driving this Labour Day Long Weekend from Friday, August 30 to Monday, September 2, 2019. The OPP will be educating road users in an effort to change driving behaviour and save lives.

Officers in the Northeast Region have investigated 15 fatal motor vehicle collisions so far this year (August 12, 2019). Eleven of those collisions were as a result of driver inattention.

As our officers get set to conduct a provincial Labour Day Long Weekend Distracted Driving Campaign, their commitment will be fuelled by these compelling collision statistics.

The OPP is forewarning drivers ahead of the Labour Day Weekend that with children and other students making their way to and from school next week, there will be zero tolerance for drivers who direct anything less than 100 per cent of their attention to driving.

Distracted driving remains a serious road safety issue. The OPP encourages passengers to speak up when they are being driven by someone who is using their cell phone or engaged in any other kind of distraction behind the wheel. In doing so, you may save a life and that life could be your own.

Drivers need to be aware that using a hand-held communication device or entertainment device while stopped at a traffic light, stop sign or when stopped in traffic for any reason is also an offence.

As of January 1, 2019, drivers now face tougher penalties for distracted driving. The new penalties upon conviction include a fine increase up to $1,000, three demerit points and a three-day licence suspension. The penalties increase with subsequent offences. Novice drivers face the same fines as drivers with a Class A to G licence but instead of demerit points, they face longer suspensions.

Don’t drive distracted. It could kill you or someone you love. Drive responsibly and respect the lives of everyone on Ontario roads.

