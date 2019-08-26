Have you seen Seth Mason? UPDATE

Aug 26, 2019 @ 07:35 – On August 22, 2019, members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing male from the Blind River, Ontario area. 17 year old male Seth MASON has not returned home for numerous days. Police and family were concerned for his well-being.

On August 25, 2019, Seth MASON was located safe and in good health. Thank you to all who assisted with the investigation.

17 year old male Seth MASON has not returned home for numerous days. He is described as white, 6’1″, brown eyes, short brown hair, and approximately 120 pounds. Seth has a half inch long scar on his lip that is on the left side close to the center. He also has a scar on the back of his left leg that goes from the knee to ankle. He was last seen wearing black shorts, white t-shirt and a ball cap. He was wearing a light coloured pack sack and was wearing blue shoes. He may be in the Sault Ste. Marie or Hayden area.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with any information or may know the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.