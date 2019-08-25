Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – A few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.
News Tidbits – Spaceweather.com is predicting the possibility of Northern Lights for Tuesday evening.
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Saturday at the Wawa Salmon Derby - August 25, 2019
- Sunday Morning News – August 25 - August 25, 2019
- Wawa Salmon Derby – Friday Night - August 24, 2019