Sunday Morning News – August 25

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – A few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

News Tidbits – Spaceweather.com is predicting the possibility of Northern Lights for Tuesday evening.

