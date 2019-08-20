Missinabie Cree First Nation Re-elects Chief Gauthier

On Thursday, August 15th, 2019 the First Nation of Missinabie Cree re-elected Jason Gauthier as chief. Councillors are Les Nolan, Cory McLeod, Jo Ann Pezzo, Shawn Pine and Bobbi Fletcher-Decorte.
The statement of votes was certified by Vaugh Johnston, Electoral Officer.
