Hwy 17 Closed (near Pearl, east of Thunder Bay) – UPDATE

On August 19, 2019, at approximately 6:05 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay and Nipigon Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services and Superior North Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 near Pearl Road 5, in the Municipality of Shuniah.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) attempted to make a left turn into a rest stop located along Highway 11/17, when it was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer unit (TTU). The SUV then collided with a westbound pick-up truck.

The two occupants from the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. The identification of the two occupants is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The four occupants of the pick-up truck were transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the TTU was not injured.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation. Highway 11/17 was closed for approximately 8 hours while the investigation was conducted.

The investigation is continuing.

Aug 19, 2019 @ 21:22 – On August 19, 2019 at approximately 6:05 pm officers from the Thunder Bay and Nipigon Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a multi vehicle collision on Highway 11/17, near Pearl, ON (East of Thunder Bay).

The Highway is expected to be closed for an undetermined period of time between Superior Shores and 5th Road (12 km East of the Flying J truck stop).

Fire Services, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Ministry of Transportation are on scene to assist.

The Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit is on scene to conduct their investigation. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.