James Bay OPP investigate collision that kills female youth and injures 3 others

Aug 18, 2019 @ 08:57 – On August 16, 2019, at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Kapuskasing Fire Department responded a single motor vehicle collision on Cargill Road in the Town of Kapuskasing, Ontario. The four occupants, all youths, were injured as a result of the collision.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Two suffered non-life threatening injuries and have been released. A 17-year-old female from Kapuskasing, Ontario, has died and a 15-year-old male remains at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

An OPP Collison Reconstructionist (RECON) and OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with this ongoing investigation. Cargill Road was closed for approximately 13 hours and has now been reopened.

 

The OPP is reminding motorists to drive with caution and to wear seatbelts.

