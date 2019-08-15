Thessalon OPP – Phone Systems are Repaired

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thessalon Detachment was experiencing issues with the office phone system.
All phones are now operational and members of the public looking to call the detachment may do so.
Front-line policing operations were not impacted by this issue.
Thank you for your understanding during this outage.
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
