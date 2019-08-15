Breaking News

Thessalon OPP – Phone Systems are Repaired

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thessalon Detachment was experiencing issues with the office phone system.

 

All phones are now operational and members of the public looking to call the detachment may do so.

 

Front-line policing operations were not impacted by this issue.

 

Thank you for your understanding during this outage.

