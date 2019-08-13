Council Meeting – August 13

“The CAO advised the Board the partners are still working on moving forward even though one of the DSSABs has decided not to participate. The NELHIN has brought forward a new partner funding agreement which re-distributes the contributions and are awaiting signatures. The project should move forward by fall.”

It would have been interesting to see which community is not participating. This Non-Urgent Patient Transfer Project would be of value to Wawa and area residents because when the Wawa ambulance does a land transfer to the Soo it places a burden on the ambulances from Dubreuilville and White River to provide emergency response to Wawa. A non-urgent patient transfer would allow for the transfer of those patients without removing the ambulance from service. Mayor Ron Rody is Wawa’s representative on this board.