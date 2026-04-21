Weather:
|Today
|Clearing this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 9. UV index 6 or high.
|Tonight
|Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -9 overnight.
Road Conditions:
- Roads are bare and dry, except where water is melting from snow banks. Watch for potholes, and road maintenance workers repairing washouts, guardposts and potholes.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – April 21 - April 21, 2026
- It is pothole season – you may submit a claim with the MTO for damages - April 20, 2026
- Monday Morning News – April 20 - April 20, 2026