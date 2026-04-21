Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – April 21

Weather:

Today Clearing this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 9. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -9 overnight.

Road Conditions:

  • Roads are bare and dry, except where water is melting from snow banks. Watch for potholes, and road maintenance workers repairing washouts, guardposts and potholes.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*