Tuesday Morning News – August 6

Weather – Fog dissipating this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – a few clouds. Low 11.
Fog advisory for the regions of Nipigon Superior North and East Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa and White River – Near zero visibility is expected or occurring. Travel is expected to be hazardous. Drive carefully.
