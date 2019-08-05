Monday Morning News – August 5

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 70 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11.

News Tidbits – It was disappointing to read on Andy Sward’s Facebook page about the amount of roadside trash that he has been finding on his across Canada trip. What was even worse was the statement that Ontario is the worst.