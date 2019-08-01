Thursday Morning News – August 1

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 12.

News Tidbits – The Mill Market in Sault Ste. Marie has a new manager. Robert Pryor, has managed several golf courses, giving him a strong background in marketing, budgeting, operations and customer service.

In Wawa, Heidi McLaren and Cindy Chiupka-Jozin, as volunteers and potential vendors have been assisting in organizing the Wawa Goose Nest Market. A ‘Round Table” session with interested vendors was held, discussing ways to attract shoppers, address concerns over the layout and fees. It was decided that two markets for August will be scheduled for Tuesday, August 20th and 27th from 4 – 8 p.m