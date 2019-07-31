OPP investigate Fatal Collision between Tractor Trailer and SUV west of Marathon

Jul 31, 2019 @ 11:11 – UPDATE Road Closure: #Hwy17 between #Marathon and #TerraceBay – Highway now alternating traffic through.

Jul 31, 2019 @ 09:42 – On Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at approximately 21:45 pm, members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), involving a tractor-trailer unit (TTU) and an SUV on Highway 17, approximately 5km west of Marathon near Angler Creek.

An eastbound 2018 Toyota RV4 SUV crossed the centerline coming into contact with the front passenger side of a westbound 2018 Peterbilt TTU. The TTU then crossed the roadway colliding with a rock-cut in the south ditch. The SUV came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The female driver and male passenger of the TTU, as well as the male driver of the SUV, had to be extracted by officers and Marathon Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old male from Toronto, ON, was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with major injuries. Medical staff attempted to transport him to the Thunder Bay Region Health Science Center (TBRHSC) by Air Orange but had to return where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff. No names are being released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the TTU, a 24-year-old female from Kapuskasing, ON suffered major injuries. The 38-year-old male passenger from Hearst, ON suffered minor injuries. Both were also transported to a local hospital by EMS. The female was later transferred to TBRHSC for further treatment of her injuries and is stable. The male was released locally.

Highway 17 has been closed in both directions for 12 hours and will be open to one lane shortly until the completion of the investigation as well as the removal of the TTU and SUV.

The Marathon Fire Department (MFD), Terrace Bay Fire Department (TBFD) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to the call to assist.

Please expect delays when travelling in this area. We ask that motorist use caution, respect the signage, and please slow down while travelling through the area until the removal and cleanup is completed.