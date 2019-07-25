Wawa receives $3 million for Connecting Link Project

The Ontario government is provided $30 million to support 25 Connecting Links projects across the province. The funding covers up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $3 million. Eligible costs include the design, construction, renewal, rehabilitation and replacement of municipal roads and bridges that run through communities and connect to provincial highways.

Wawa will be receiving $3 million for the reconstruction of Highway 101 (Mission Road and Main Street).

“We are investing in municipal roads and bridges to keep families safe and to support jobs and growth in local communities,” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney. “We are working with municipal partners to make investments to help ensure Ontario’s transportation system works for everyone.”

All eligible municipalities are encouraged to apply for funding for the 2020-21 Connecting Links Program, which will be open to applications later this year.