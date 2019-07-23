U-Haul drives into Cochrane Detachment – Detachment Closed at this time UPDATE

Jul 23, 2019 @ 11:20: The James Bay (Cochrane) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is closed at this time as a result of an ongoing investigation. There is no change in our police operations for the community of Cochrane and surrounding areas. Officers are still working and taking calls for service.

The public can attend the OPP Detachment located in Iroquois Falls located at 52 Critchley Avenue, Monteith, for criminal record checks. Clients are encouraged to call the Iroquois Falls Detachment prior to attending – 705-232-4087. Business hours are Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All other public inquiries and walk-ins will be asked to call the Provincial Communication Centre (PCC) to request meeting with an officer.

Should you require assistance, please call the PCC at 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergent calls and 9-1-1 in an emergency.

