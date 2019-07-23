Tuesday Morning News – July 23

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 22 except 18 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Low 10.

News tidbits – The Huron Shores Fire Department advises that a fire ban is immediately in effect, as of July 22, 2019. Open-air burning (burning of brush, grass, debris) is not permitted.

Johnson Township Fire Chief Ron Smith has issued a fire ban for the region effective Monday, July 22, 2019.

All previously issued burning permits are now suspended until further notice.

A fire ban is the prohibition of all outdoor fires including fireworks and pyrotechnics. Conditions are sufficiently dry and impose a higher than usual risk of forest fires. Anyone who contravenes a fire ban is liable to a fine, and whatever costs that are associated with extinguishing this unlawful fire.