Monday Morning News – July 22

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight, a few clouds. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.
News Tidbits – There are eleven boats competing in this year’s 2019 North Channel Race Week from Hilton Beach to Little Current on Manitoulin Island. Four boats are from Sault Ste. Marie: the Natural High, Skyship, Echo and Caliente.
