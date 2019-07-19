Friday Morning News – July 19

Weather – Fog dissipating near noon then cloudy. Fog patches near Lake Superior this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 25 except 20 near Lake Superior. Humidex 31 except 26 near Lake Superior. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches near Lake Superior early this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 14.

News Tidbits – “Disasters of the Deep: Underwater Photography of Great Lakes” a new temporary exhibit at National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio has announced the opening of a new temporary exhibit – that will run from July 20 to September 1, 2019. The exhibit features the works of nine underwater photographers covering shipwrecks across all five of the Great Lakes displayed digitally on large flat screen monitors. There are over a 150 images in the exhibit.