9th annual Summer Wine Tasting Event – Great Success!

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation held its 9th annual Summer Wine Tasting Event at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. All funds raised at this evening will help purchase necessary vital medical equipment for the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

This year, five featured wines and two craft beers were sampled with accompanying appetizers. Tasters were able to compare the wine and the beer using an easy scorecard that guided them through the tasting process. The top-scoring wine of the evening was Mionetto Prestige Prosecco from Italy followed by Domaine Bousquet Reserve Malbec from Argentina. The top-scoring beer was Master of Beta from Timmins, ON.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would like to thank our wine tasting sponsors Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Michael Allemano Barrister & Solicitor, TbayTel, Wesdome and Edward Jones as well as our community supporters Green Cabin Pottery, Judy Moore Catering, Laurie & Wally East, Municipality of Wawa, Tim Hortons and Wawa News. We would also like to thank and acknowledge the support of the Lady Dunn Health Centre Staff, the LCBO staff, the volunteers and our local media. Your support is appreciated and will help ensure our hospital has the medical equipment needed to provide excellent patient care.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.