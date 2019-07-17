Between the Covers – July 17

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club started July 2nd! We offer Reading Club in English and French, Clay Club, Science Club and Game Club. Different programs for all ages! For more information and to register, visit the circulation desk.

NEW BOOKS – Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis, “The Favorite Daughter” by Kaira Rouda and “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY ARE; “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hossein, “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig, “The Whistler” by John Grisham and this week’s feature is “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman. (from book jacket)

People say Beartown is finished. A tiny community nestled deep in the forest, it is slowly losing ground to the ever-encroaching trees. But down by the lake stands an old ice rink, built generations ago by the working men who founded this town. And in that ice rink is the reason people in Beartown believe tomorrow will be better than today. Their junior ice hockey team is about to compete in the national semi-finals, and they actually have a shot at winning. All the hopes and dreams of this place now rest on the shoulders of a handful of teenage boys.

Being responsible for the hopes of an entire town is a heavy burden, and the semi-final match is the catalyst for a violent act that will leave a young girl traumatized and a town in turmoil. Accusations are made and, like ripples on a pond, they travel through all of Beartown, leaving no resident unaffected.

Beartown explores the hopes that bring a small community together, the secrets that tear it apart, and the courage it takes for an individual to go against the grain. In this story of a small forest town, Fredrik Backman has found the entire world.

PETER MENNIE MAGIC SHOW – A great time was had by all who attended the Peter Mennie Magic Show. It was full of jokes, tricks, pranks and of course magic! Thank you to everyone who attended. The kids, as well as the adults, were well entertained.

COMPUTER HELP – We are offering computer, tablet and cell phone help. If you are interested in this service please contact the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 to schedule an appointment with Zoe!

BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, September 16th starting at 5:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Please note there will be no Board Meetings for the months of July and August. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.