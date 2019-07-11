Thank You – The family of Vincenza Lauricella

The family of Vincenza Lauricella wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Switzer, Dr. Shaffaf, Dr. Stamler, Dr. Tkachyk and all the members of the medical staff, the nursing staff and the staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care and concern for the well being of Vincenza during her recent illness.

Thank you to Valerie Kerry from the Kerry Funeral Home for her compassionate and professional assistance. Thank you to Fr. Michael Asorgoe, Rev. Peter Chalykoff, Fr. Pat Woods, St. Monicas’ Funeral Choir and St. Monica’s Parish for the beautiful funeral liturgy.

Thank you for the many expressions of sympathy received following the passing of our cherished and precious mother, grandmother, nonna, and friend, Vincenza. The calls, visits, prayers, cards, mass offerings, donations of food, donations to the LDHC Foundation, flowers and expressions of care and concern have been deeply appreciated and will always be remembered. May God richly bless you one and all.

“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

The Lauricella, Rody and Rainville Families