Between the Covers – July 10

NEW BOOKS–on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “The Friends We Keep” by Jane Green, “The Sentence is Death” by Anthony Horowitz and “The Last Act” by Brad Parks.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY ARE; “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “Beartown” by Fredrik Backma, “The Whistler” by John Grishalm and this weeks feature is How to Stop Time by Matt Haig. (from book jacket)

Tom Hazard has just moved back to London, his old home, to settle down and become a high school history teacher. And on his first day at school, he meets a captivating French teacher at his school who seems fascinated by him. But Tom has a dangerous secret. He may look like an ordinary 41-year-old, but owing to a rare condition, he’s been alive for centuries. Tom has lived history–performing with Shakespeare, exploring the high seas with Captain Cook, and sharing cocktails with Fitzgerald. Now, he just wants an ordinary life.

Unfortunately for Tom, the Albatross Society, the secretive group which protects people like Tom, has one rule: Never fall in love. As painful memories of his past and the erratic behavior of the Society’s watchful leader threaten to derail his new life and romance, the one thing he can’t have just happens to be the one thing that might save him. Tom will have to decide once and for all whether to remain stuck in the past, or finally begin living in the present.

How to Stop Time tells a love story across the ages–and for the ages–about a man lost in time, the woman who could save him, and the lifetimes it can take to learn how to live. It is a bighearted, wildly original novel about losing and finding yourself, the inevitability of change, and how with enough time to learn, we just might find happiness.

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club has begun. Our theme this summer is “Natural World”. On Tuesdays, we will have Summer Reading Club (English). From 10am-11am will be for children aged 3-6 and from 1:30pm-3pm will be for children aged 7+. On Wednesdays we will have Summer Reading Club (French). From 10am-11am will be for children aged 3-6 and from 1:30-3pm will be for children 7+. Thursdays will be Clay Club and we will have children 3-6 from 10am-11am and children aged 7+ from 1:30pm-2:30pm. Fridays will be Fun Day with Science Club from 10am-11am for children aged 7+ and Game Club from 1:30pm-2:30pm for children aged 6+. Please note that children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the Circulation Desk.

PETER MENNIE MAGIC SHOW-TheWawa Public Library presents Peter Mennie’s Magic Show. The fun will take place at the Community Centre on Thursday, July 11thstarting at 7pm at a cost of $5.00 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the Wawa Public Library or at the door. We will also be have hot dogs, pop, juice and water available to purchase. This promises to be a great show for kids of all ages!! Hope to see you all there!!

BOOKS AND DVDS FOR SALE- The Wawa Public Library has books and DVDs for sale. Come and check out the sale shelf and find a great book to read or a movie for the weekend.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on September 16thstarting at 5:00pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.