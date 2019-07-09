AU’s Great Lakes International Summer Music Institute Hosts Summer Concert Series

In its inaugural year, Algoma University’s Great Lakes International Summer Music Institute is hosting a Summer Concert Series July 25, Aug. 1 and 2.

The series will feature performances by some of Canada’s top classical musicians, including Corey Gemmell, Simon Fryer, Robert Uchida, Elizabeth McDonald, resident musicians Ed and Anne Louise-Turgeon, as well as special guests Katherine Wheatley and Wendell Ferguson.

The Great Lakes International Summer Music Institute is a two-week university credit program for advanced musicians at a pre-professional level; specifically for students in secondary school (Grade 11-12) and/or college/university students.

Not only do students participate in music study under the instruction of professional musicians, they also have the opportunity to experience and be inspired by Sault Ste. Marie’s history and natural surroundings.

“This series promises to be a one-of-a-kind concert experience, featuring never before seen collaborations with several world-class artists, as well as celebrating the work of the talented students of the inaugural Great Lakes International Summer Music Institute”, stated Frank Deresti, Executive Director of the Great Lakes International Summer Music Institute. “The variety and musicianship featured in these concerts will make this a series to remember.”

FutureSSM is a proud supporter of the Great Lakes International Summer Music Institute, as it contributes to our community’s vision of becoming a global centre of cultural excellence with continued renewal and growth of the creative economy.

Tickets are $20 or $50 for all three concerts and can be purchased on Eventbrite, at Shabby Motley Handcraft, Algoma University bookstore or by contacting [email protected]. Cash bar will be available for purchase.

See below for more details:

Great Lakes International Summer Music Institute Summer Concert Series

Faculty Showcase #1

When: July 25, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Shingwauk Auditorium, Algoma University

The first of three concerts, ‘Faculty Showcase #1’ will feature performances by Tom Mueller (cello), Anne-Louise Turgeon (piano), Edward Turgeon (piano), Daniel Golden (viola), Laura Widgett (voice), Paul Dingle (piano), Corey Gemmell (violin). With Special Guests Wendell Ferguson and Katherine Wheatley.

Faculty Showcase #2

When: Aug. 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Shingwauk Auditorium, Algoma University

The second of three concerts, ‘Faculty Showcase #2’ will feature performances by Anne-Louise Turgeon (piano), Edward Turgeon (piano), Daniel Golden (violin), Robert Uchida (violin), Laura Veeze (violin/viola), Elizabeth McDonlad (voice) and Simon Fryer (cello)

Final Concert

When: Aug. 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Shingwauk Auditorium, Algoma University

The third of three concerts, the Final Concert will feature performances by students and faculty of the Institute.