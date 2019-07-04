TREMBLAY, Roger Alfred

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roger Alfred Tremblay. He passed peacefully surrounded by family at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Tuesday July 2, 2019, at the age of 69. Beloved husband and best friend of Cheryl. The best father and friend to James (Laura) and Teri-Lynne (Ben). Loving Grandpa to Sophie. Proud brother to his sister Jacqueline Lapensee and predeceased by his brother Rolly (Pat) Tremblay. Roger will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and by his sidekick Nala.

Roger was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and known for his kind heart, warm and generous spirit and many one line expressions. His laugh will be remembered by the many people that knew him.

A big thank you to the amazing staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Renal Team at the Sault Area Hospital.

At Roger’s request a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa.

If so desired, memorial donations can be made to the Sault Area Hospital Renal Program and Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

