Temporary Opening of Nungesser Road until 6 p.m.

In conjunction with Ministry of Natural Resources and Fire (MNRF), the Red Lake/Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will provide controlled access through the road closure area on Nungesser Road using a pilot vehicle to allow traffic movement in both directions.
At present, the controlled access is planned to occur today until 6:00 pm but could change if the safety of anyone is at risk based on fire behaviour. This situation could change quickly and without notice. The public should anticipate delays and slow traffic movement.
Natural Resources Forestry
