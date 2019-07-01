Andrea Horwath – Happy Canada Day!

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement on Canada Day 2019:

“Happy Canada Day!

May you enjoy celebrations with friends and family, and have an opportunity today to appreciate the beauty of Canada and the incredible communities and people that make up this great nation.

Ontarians can be proud of their hard work and caring society, which has built a stronger and more diverse province and country. Whether you’ve been here for generations, or you are a new Canadian, you can be proud of this nation we’ve built together, and will keep building for generations to come.

Together we have built Canadian medicare, so everyone has access to health care. We have built a public education system that gives everyone a chance to discover their gifts and build a good life. We have built a diverse, welcoming nation – the envy of so many others around the globe.

As we mark the birth of Canada, let’s acknowledge that we are settlers on this land, and need to speak the truth about how we got here in order to move forward on our reconciliation journey with the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

On behalf of all New Democrats in Ontario, I wish everyone a happy Canada Day.”