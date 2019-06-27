Premier Ford Announces Parliamentary Assistants with Special Responsibilities

Premier Doug Ford today announced the Parliamentary Assistants that will hold special responsibilities as part of the Ontario Government.
Parliamentary Assistants will each hold key accountabilities to support the renewed Cabinet announced last week. Working hand-in-hand with Ministers, the Parliamentary Assistants will support the government on delivering results to the people of Ontario.
The Parliamentary Assistant accountabilities are as follows:
- Will Bouma – Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier
- Lindsey Park – Parliamentary Assistant to the Attorney General
- Toby Barrett – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (Agriculture and Food)
- Randy Pettapiece – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (Rural Affairs)
- Amy Fee – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services (Children and Autism) and Deputy House Leader
- Jeremy Roberts – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services (Community and Social Services)
- Nina Tangri – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Economic Development)
- Donna Skelly – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Job Creation and Trade)
- Sam Oosterhoff – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education
- David Smith – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs
- Andrea Khanjin – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
- Stan Cho – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance
- Gila Martow – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs
- Robert Bailey – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Government and Consumer Services
- Robin Martin – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health
- Mike Harris – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry
- Stephen Crawford – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure
- Norm Miller – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Jane McKenna – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour
- Effie Triantafilopoulos – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care
- Jim McDonell – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (Municipal Affairs)
- Parm Gill – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (Housing)
- Daisy Wai – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister for Seniors and Accessibility
- Christine Hogarth – Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General (Community Safety)
- Belinda Karahalios – Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General (Correctional Services)
- Vincent Ke – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport (Culture and Sport)
- Billy Pang – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport (Tourism)
- David Piccini – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities
- Vijay Thanigasalam – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation
- Michael Parsa – Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board
- Rudy Cuzzetto – Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board (Internal Audit)
Parliamentary Assistants support Ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership. They also play a key role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province.