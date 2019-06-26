Wednesday Morning News – June 26

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low 11.

News Tidbits – Lake Superior Provincial Park has several interesting things happening today – Moth Madness and Species at Risk at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre.

Michael McQuade, the CEO of Algoma Steel Inc., spoke yesterday at the Annual Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce’s 130th anniversary luncheon. There are three main projects that will take Algoma Steel two years to complete at a cost of about $300 million dollars. The three projects are a second ladle metallurgy furnace, an upgrade to its flagship direct strip production complex (DSPC), and modernization of the plate mill.