SSM OPP Charge Driver with Impaired after traffic complaint

On June 23, 2019, at approximately 3:15 a.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver travelling westbound on Highway 17B. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Trunk Road, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

As a result of further investigation, Marina THOMPSON, 64 years-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 15, 2019, located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.