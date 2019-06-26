On June 23, 2019, at approximately 3:15 a.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver travelling westbound on Highway 17B. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Trunk Road, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
As a result of further investigation, Marina THOMPSON, 64 years-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 15, 2019, located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- SSM OPP Charge Driver with Impaired after traffic complaint - June 26, 2019
- SSM OPP Charge Searchmont Driver after collision with two parked vehicles - June 25, 2019
- Highway 590 CLOSED – washout - June 25, 2019