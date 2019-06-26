Happenings at Wawa First United – June 26

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun. June 30 Community Ecumenical Worship Service -LDHC -10:15 a.m.
Outdoors – Pot Luck Lunch
Thurs. July 04 Summer Thrift Shop begins at 5 p.m.
Please Have ALL Donations dropped OFF by June 29
Summer Worship:-
July 07,14,21,28 – St. Paul’s & First United
at St. Paul’s – 10 a.m.
Aug. 04,11,18, 25 – St. Paul’s & First United
at First United – 11 a.m.
Look with humility and wonder at what God has done and will do for you.
