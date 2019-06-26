Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – June 26

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Sun.    June 30   Community Ecumenical Worship Service -LDHC -10:15 a.m.
Outdoors  –  Pot Luck Lunch

Thurs.  July 04    Summer Thrift Shop  begins at 5 p.m.
Please Have ALL Donations dropped OFF by June 29

Summer Worship:-
July 07,14,21,28 – St. Paul’s & First United
at St. Paul’s    – 10 a.m.
Aug. 04,11,18, 25 – St. Paul’s & First United
at First United – 11 a.m.

Look with humility and wonder at what God has done and will do for you.

