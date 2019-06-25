Special Council Meeting – June 25

There is a Special Council Meeting tonight Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.
This meeting will approve the 2019 Operating Budget, Grant Leave to Tax Extension Policy FT-005, and Approve Waiver of Fees for the Wawa Music Festival to be held June 28-29, 2019.
Council is expected to approve by-laws:
- to adopt the estimates of all sums required and to fix the rate of taxation for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa and to further provide for penalty and interest in default of payment thereof for the year 2019.
- for the establishing of Tax Capping Options for properties in the Commercial, Industrial and Multi-Residential Tax Classes and for the establishing of Three Bands of Assessment of Property for the purpose of facilitating Graduated Tax Rates for the properties included in the Commercial Tax Classes for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.
- to establish a percentage by which tax decreases are limited for a taxation year for the Commercial, Industrial and Multi-Residential Property Classes.
- for the establishing of Tax Ratios for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.
- to adopt the schedule of fees for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa for the year 2019.
