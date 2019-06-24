Monday Morning News – June 24

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 13.

News Tidbits – The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is expected to lose about $500,000 in government funding because of the drop in student numbers, and some government grants are being reduced. There is also four less teachers because of larger class sizes, increasing from an average of 22 to 28, in high school (Sault Ste. Marie). In all, Twenty-four teachers have been declared redundant.