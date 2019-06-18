On June 14, 2019 at approximately 9:10 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipissing West Detachment (Sudbury) members, the Sudbury OPP Traffic Incident Management Efficiency (TIME) team, the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) – Paramedic Services, the Greater Sudbury Fire Services and the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) responded to a two vehicle head on collision on Highway (Hwy) 17 in Greater Sudbury, Ontario.
The drivers, Kenton GORMAN, 50 years of age and William HOWELL, 82 years of age, both from Elliott Lake, Ontario were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The OPP is continuing their investigation.
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- Nipissing OPP investigate collision that claimed life of two Elliot Lake men - June 18, 2019
- OPP Partners with MedicAlert Foundation - June 14, 2019
- OPP Investigating Disappearance of James Money - June 14, 2019