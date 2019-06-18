Nipissing OPP investigate collision that claimed life of two Elliot Lake men

On June 14, 2019 at approximately 9:10 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipissing West Detachment (Sudbury) members, the Sudbury OPP Traffic Incident Management Efficiency (TIME) team, the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) – Paramedic Services, the Greater Sudbury Fire Services and the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) responded to a two vehicle head on collision on Highway (Hwy) 17 in Greater Sudbury, Ontario.

The drivers, Kenton GORMAN, 50 years of age and William HOWELL, 82 years of age, both from Elliott Lake, Ontario were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP is continuing their investigation.