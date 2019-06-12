RANCOURT, Ella

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Proud and loving mother of Pauline Baughan, Marlene, Gary and Louise Lamon (Derek). Amazing and loving Momma of Monique “Nickee” (Jon), Dieter (Sarah), Cody Lee, Derek (Kayla), Tanya (Myles) and Zayn. Proud great Momma of Easton, Addyson, Tripp, Breea, Arya and Baby A. Dear daughter of the late Percy and Cecile Pedneault. Dear sister of Lorraine (late Edgar), late Frank (Jeanne), Bernice (Nick), Jeanne (Claude), Pearl (Yvon), Clifford (Mary), Gerry (Terry) and the late Donald (MaryJane). Ella will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.

Ella moved to Wawa in 1962 with her family, she spent many years working at the Wawa Motor Inn (some of those alongside her daughters) before returning to her home town of Noelville. She moved back to Wawa six years ago to be with family. She will be remembered for her love of dancing, her joy for life and for laughing all the time. She kept an immaculate home and loved to sew and bake; thankfully she shared her butter tart recipe. She enjoyed shopping as she had a great sense of fashion and always looked her best.

As per Ella’s wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. C. Stamler, the nurses as well as the entire staff at the hospital and the Family Health Clinic team.

If so desired, memorial donations made to the Lady Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Cremation will take place at the River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

