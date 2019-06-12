Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Proud and loving mother of Pauline Baughan, Marlene, Gary and Louise Lamon (Derek). Amazing and loving Momma of Monique “Nickee” (Jon), Dieter (Sarah), Cody Lee, Derek (Kayla), Tanya (Myles) and Zayn. Proud great Momma of Easton, Addyson, Tripp, Breea, Arya and Baby A. Dear daughter of the late Percy and Cecile Pedneault. Dear sister of Lorraine (late Edgar), late Frank (Jeanne), Bernice (Nick), Jeanne (Claude), Pearl (Yvon), Clifford (Mary), Gerry (Terry) and the late Donald (MaryJane). Ella will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.
Ella moved to Wawa in 1962 with her family, she spent many years working at the Wawa Motor Inn (some of those alongside her daughters) before returning to her home town of Noelville. She moved back to Wawa six years ago to be with family. She will be remembered for her love of dancing, her joy for life and for laughing all the time. She kept an immaculate home and loved to sew and bake; thankfully she shared her butter tart recipe. She enjoyed shopping as she had a great sense of fashion and always looked her best.
As per Ella’s wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. C. Stamler, the nurses as well as the entire staff at the hospital and the Family Health Clinic team.
If so desired, memorial donations made to the Lady Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Cremation will take place at the River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.
Arrangements entrusted by the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- RANCOURT, Ella - June 12, 2019
- MORGAN, Robert “Bobby” - June 5, 2019
- BÉLANGER, Jean-Claude - June 4, 2019
To the Rancourt families
So sorry for the loss of your mom. Ella was a huge part of your lives and I am sure
will be missed by you all. She was a well respected, HARD working woman. When in her
prime Ella could run circles around any restaurant waitresses that she worked along side of.
Wawa has lost yet another senior, who will be mentioned for years for her hard work in the
community, raising a big family and always looking her best at all times.
Rest in peace now Ella.
Chris McRae
My condolences to the family. I have great memories of working with Ella at the Wawa Motor. She was a great co worker and friend. R.I.P. my friend.