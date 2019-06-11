Breaking News

Sultan Road remains Closed due to Culvert Washout

Wawa-news reported yesterday afternoon at 4:30 that reports were that the Sultan Road was impassable due to a culvert that had washed out in the rain. That was confirmed by EACOM Timber Corporation that at KM 69 the road has washed away.

This morning EACOM Timber Corporation advises that their staff are on their way to assess the situation. Currently, the road is impassible. Wawa-news will advise when more information becomes available.

 

 

 

