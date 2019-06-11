Pinewood Drive Businesses Support Karin & Her Garbologists

It is no big secret that the Garbologists, founded by Karin Grundt, have been cleaning the shoulders of our local highways for years – over 25 that I can think of. At one time, Karin and her crew cleaned from Wawa to Hawk (and then on to Jager Strandboard), Highway 17 south to the Michpicoten River, and west to Northern Lights Ford. Mountains of stuff, garbage bags and recyclables, pee bottles and booze containers have been collected.

Last year was the first year she didn’t clean in years. Disturbed by the response from the Municipality in her request for a form of transportation to help in cleaning up the garbage, and some health concerns – she took a year off.

This year, despite the lack of support from the community, she was back out with a few dedicated helpers. They began to clean Pinewood Drive, and TransCanada Chrysler stepped into the breach and set her up with a brand new truck to use. Peter Russ donated time to convert her volunteers working sign that has been sitting on the back of her little Ford Ranger, and make it compatible with the bright and shiny, 2018 1500 Series Ram. Davidson Fuels also donated a gas card to Karin to express thanks for her generosity.

Heidi McLaren sent me an email explaining “We were saddened to hear that she was denied any help after years of passion and hard work, so Peter and I set her up with a brand new truck to use for her volunteer commitment. We appreciate how hard she works to make Pinewood Drive as pleasant to look at as possible. Karin along with her volunteers collected 8 large bags of garbage and 2 bags of recyclables just in the short span of the old Family Kitchen to Trans Canada Chrysler. On behalf of all the businesses on Pinewood Drive, we thank Karin and her volunteers for her continued devotion.”