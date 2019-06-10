OPP assist Anishinabek Police Service in death of Adam Spade

On June 6, 2019 14-year-old Adam SPADE of Marten Falls was reported missing to the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) from a residence in Fort William First Nation. On June 8, 2019 he was located deceased in Lake Superior near Fort William First Nation. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was requested to assist the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) to investigate this death.

Officers from the Thunder Bay OPP, Anishinabek Police Service, Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the OPP North West Region Crime Unit under the direction of Detective Inspector Darryl Sigouin of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. A post mortem examination is scheduled at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.