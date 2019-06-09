Gogama under voluntary evacuation due to nearby Forest Fire

UPDATE (13:28): Hwy 144 has been opened

Timmins 2, was discovered on the evening of June 6th and has grown to cover over 700 hectares. Aerial fire suppression has been used since its discovery, and heavy equipment and eleven (11) FireRanger crews have been assigned to fight the fire. Yesterday afternoon, Highway 144 was closed from the intersection of Hwy 144 and Hwy 560 (south end junction), and from the intersection of Highway 144 and Highway 661 (north end junction). The highway remains closed this morning.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), Timmins District has recommended to the Gogama Local Services Board, a 2-hour alert notice for residents in the Gogama and surrounding areas. The Hamlet of Gogama currently has a voluntary evacuation in place with residents being asked to register their departure with the Gogama Fire Department.

At 3 a.m. The Gogama Fire Department posted to their FB page “The members of the GFD will be at the Community Centre 24 hrs a day “for the time being, we’ll also be doing hourly checks on highway 144 throughout the night to ensure the safety of our community. We have a bus on standby at the Community Centre in the event of an evacuation. Should members of our community decide to evacuate voluntarily please stop at the Gogama Community Centre (open 24hrs) or in the front lobby of the Microtel in Timmins to sign out. If at any time you have questions please do not hesitate to contact Fire Chief Christine Cloutier at 705-288-7178 or the GLSB office at 705-894-2555. We will be holding another briefing at 10:00 am and will update the community at that time.”