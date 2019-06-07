Friday Morning News – June 7

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low 10.

News Tidbits – Gerry “Papa” Fowler is currently working with MP Terry Sheehan to get as many signatures on a petition for the Federal Government to declare May 25th as National DIPG Awareness Day. Gerry is Super Kayge’s grandfather. There is currently have 6,863 signatures and the goal is 30,000 but time is quickly running out with the deadline of June 12th fast approaching. Consider signing the petition!

Link to petition