OPP & Treaty Three Police Service Investigate Death of Bradley Kirkrude Jr.

The Ontario Provincial Police and Treaty Three Police Service commenced an investigation after Bradley KIRKRUDE Jr. (26 years of age) of Big Island First Nation Territory was reported missing on October 8, 2018. He was last seen leaving a residence on Big Island First Nation Territory.

On May 15, 2019 members of the Ontario Provincial Police – Northwest Region Emergency Response Team located human remains in an area near the community of Big Island First Nation.

On May 24, 2019 a post mortem was conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, Ontario. Assistance was provided by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services – Forensic Anthropology (OFPS) and Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO).

The human remains have been positively identified as Bradley KIRKRUDE Jr. (26 years of age) of Big Island First Nation Territory.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Bradley KIRKRUDE Jr. The investigation is being conducted by the Rainy River District OPP Crime Unit, the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Forensic Identification Services Unit (FISU) and the Treaty Three Police Service under the direction of Detective Inspector Serge ACAY of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Rainy River District OPP detachment at 1-807-274-3322. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.