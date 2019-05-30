Breaking News

Red Lake OPP investigate Fatal Plane Crash

Post Views: 246

On May 29, 2019 at approximately 9:50 a.m. officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Red Lake Detachment received a report of a downed aircraft and forest fire in the area of Domain Lake which is West of Red Lake.

 

Investigators have determined that both the pilot and the passenger were deceased.

 

Red Lake officers are being assisted by OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) in cooperation with members of the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services – Forensic Anthropology (OFPS).

 

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be investigating the cause of the crash.

 

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Ontario Provincial Police

Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*