Fast Food Shown to cause weight gain

“‘Processed food’ has become a catch-all phrase to describe ‘unhealthy’ food, when most foods are processed – and processing is usually important for palatability, safety and preservation,” says Kuhnle, who did not work on this new study. “According to the NOVA classification, which has been used by the authors to categorize foods, chilling, freezing or packaging is already a processing step – and for example butter, cheese or bread are processed foods. The ‘ultra-processed’ category is somewhat arbitrary, as it categorizes foods not by the actual processing steps used, but rather the intended outcomes of these processes.”