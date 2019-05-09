How our eating choices affect climate change in a big way

This time I am presenting some information, not regarding actions we can take to improve our own personal health, but rather what we might do to contribute to the health of our planet. (But, just as an aside, there is evidence that changing our diets in this way should improve our own health as well.)

The following is an except from a New York Times article on the effect of food consumption on greenhouse gases and climate change.

Which foods have the largest impact?

Meat and dairy, particularly from cows, have an outsize impact, with livestock accounting for around 14.5 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gases each year. That’s roughly the same amount as the emissions from all the cars, trucks, airplanes and ships combined in the world today. In general, beef and lamb have the biggest climate footprint per gram of protein, while plant-based foods tend to have the smallest impact. Pork and chicken are somewhere in the middle. A major study published last year in the journal Science calculated the average greenhouse gas emissions associated with different foods.