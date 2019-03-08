Weight Loss and Diabetes II Remission

This article describes the findings of a study of the effect of weight loss on type 2 diabetes. This is the common type which often comes on with older age and weight gain. Unfortunately, it is also becoming more common in younger-aged persons because of the obesity epidemic in Canada.

In this article remission from diabetes means that the Hemoglobin A1C decreased to a level that moved many of these persons from a level indicative of frank diabetes to one indicating pre-diabetes. Pre-diabetes is thought to carry fewer risks for heart disease, and some of the other complications of frank diabetes.

BMI is a measure of weight compared to height which is used to indicate whether a person is overweight.

A measure of 25 to 30 indicates that the person is overweight while a value over 30 indicates obesity.

I think that one can draw a clear lesson from this study. It is that weight loss can cure type 2 diabetes. (This makes a lot of sense since obesity seems to be the main cause of this condition). This study shows that major benefits can be gained by those who are highly motivated to take charge of their health.

Erle Kirby