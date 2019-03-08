Breaking News

Weight Loss and Diabetes II Remission

This article describes the findings of a study of the effect of weight loss on type 2 diabetes. This is the common type which often comes on with older age and weight gain. Unfortunately, it is also becoming more common in younger-aged persons because of the obesity epidemic in Canada.

In this article remission from diabetes means that the Hemoglobin A1C decreased to a level that moved many of these persons from a level indicative of frank diabetes to one indicating pre-diabetes. Pre-diabetes is thought to carry fewer risks for heart disease, and some of the other complications of frank diabetes.
BMI is a measure of weight compared to height which is used to indicate whether a person is overweight.
A measure of 25 to 30 indicates that the person is overweight while a value over 30 indicates obesity.
I think that one can draw a clear lesson from this study. It is that weight loss can cure type 2 diabetes. (This makes a lot of sense since obesity seems to be the main cause of this condition). This study shows that major benefits can be gained by those who are highly motivated to take charge of their health.
Following a structured weight loss plan in a primary care setting can lead to sustained diabetes remission 2 years later, a study in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology finds.

Researchers enrolled roughly 300 patients with a BMI of 27–45 who had type 2 diabetes but weren’t insulin-dependent. Their primary care practices were randomized to deliver either an integrated structured weight management program or standard care. The intervention included diabetes and hypertension drug withdrawal, total diet replacement of 850 calories/day for 12 to 20 weeks, stepped food reintroduction for 2 to 8 weeks, and structured support for maintaining weight loss.

At 12 months, 24% of patients in the intervention group had lost 15 kg or more and 46% had diabetes remission.

By 24 months, weight loss of 15 kg or more was still more common in the intervention group (11% vs. 2% of the control group). Intervention participants also had a greater likelihood of diabetes remission (36% vs. 3%).

The authors write: “Our findings make a strong case that intensive weight management should be included as a first-line option in routine care for people with type 2 diabetes to target early remission from a potentially devastating progressive disease.”

