Some floor hockey fun at École Saint-Joseph

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) welcomed students from 3 to 6 students from schools in Chapleau, Dubreuilville and Wawa on May 15th for an indoor hockey tournament. Team spirit was evident throughout the tournament and the students all did their best. “Les Ours Senior” (The Senior Bears) won first place in the girl’s division while “Les Ti Lopus” (The small wolves) were champions of the boy’s division. A big thank you goes out to grade 7 students Anjolie Bouchard, Mya Rilley, Joshua Black, Jace Kienitz and Zachary Langlois, who helped with the tournament and to Mr. Michel Lavergne who organised this great event.