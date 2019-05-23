SSM to host 1st Annual Provincial Student Committee Career Fair

On Thursday May 30, over 60 employers from across the region are going to be given access to 8,000 students looking to be inspired, enticed, encouraged and eventually hired in the region.

The 1st Annual Provincial Student Committee Career Fair is a joint effort coordinated by local youth and Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano. The goal is to introduce post-secondary students to the opportunities that exist locally with new and traditional employers who need to hire the next generation of skilled and talented employees in the workplace.

“This started off as an idea I had when I was looking back at how bleak the job market was when I was finishing up high school,” explained Romano. “But times have changed and in the short time a very determined group of local youth and I have been working together on this initiative – we’ve discovered there are some very rewarding and challenging careers that pay some very impressive wages right here in the region.”

The goals of this event are to educate the youth of today for the jobs of tomorrow, connect our youth with employers, to create a new generation of highly skilled and specialized workers, and to display the value of a career in the skilled trades.

There are 60+ companies and organizations attending the Career Fair.

There are currently only five spots left for any companies or organizations looking to participate and registration is free.

“There is so much opportunity right now in Northeastern Ontario,” said NORCAT CEO, Don Duval. “There are so many new and innovative companies that really need smart, motivated and skilled talent that an event like this is coming along at the perfect time. Economies are changing. Companies that you would typically see rooted down south are now calling our region home. For them to succeed, they need the talent to drive them forward.”

The 1st Annual Provincial Student Committee Career Fair will be held at The Machine Shop (83 Huron Street) from 9:30 am to 7:00 pm.

To register your company or to learn more about the Career Fair – simply visithttps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3R75XQG